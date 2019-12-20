Play

A huge crowd gathered in front of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi after the Friday prayers at the mosque to protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was spotted in the front lines of the protest. He held up a photo of BR Ambedkar at the protest.

Delhi: Protest at Jama Masjid against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad also present. Azad had been earlier denied permission for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar

Azad was later detained by the Delhi Police, NDTV reported, but reportedly escaped.