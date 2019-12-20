Watch: Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad leads big anti-Citizenship Act protest at Jama Masjid
He was reportedly detained afterwards, but managed to escape.
A huge crowd gathered in front of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi after the Friday prayers at the mosque to protest against the amended Citizenship Act.
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was spotted in the front lines of the protest. He held up a photo of BR Ambedkar at the protest.
Azad was later detained by the Delhi Police, NDTV reported, but reportedly escaped.