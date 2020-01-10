Three states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Puducherry declared Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak tax-free on Thursday, a day before its release, reported PTI. The chief ministers of all the three Congress-ruled states took to social media to confirm the news.

The movie is based on acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal’s life after she was attacked with acid at the age of 15 by a 32-year-old man whose marriage proposal she had turned down. Agarwal is now a prominent advocate for the rights of acid attack survivors and campaigns to restrict the sale of acid. Her character, called Malti, is played by Deepika Padukone.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy’s office said the government decided to give tax relief to the film as it “gives a clear picture of woman issues”.

Narayanasamy’s Madhya Pradesh counterpart Kamal Nath said the film spreads a positive message about the victims of acid attack. “The film portrays the pain, confidence, struggle, hope and passion for life of the acid attack survivors,” he tweeted.

Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the film will create awareness about acid attacks. He also urged the people of the state to watch the movie.

The film hit headline even before its release as actor Padukone’s visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in New Delhi on Tuesday evening to attend a protest meeting irked some Hindutva supporters. Many have also called for a boycott of her movie Chhapaak.

The meeting at JNU had been organised to protest Sunday’s attack on students and teachers by a masked mob. On January 5, a masked mob had entered JNU and brutally assaulted students who were protesting against an increase in the hostel fees.

