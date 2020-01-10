The big news: Delhi Police claim JNUSU president, 8 others attacked hostel, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court asked J&K to immediately review restrictions, and former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan praised Deepika Padukone for visiting JNU.
A look at the headlines right now:
- JNU Students’ Union leader Aishe Ghosh, 8 others identified as attackers by Delhi Police: The police alleged that Ghosh and several others attacked students at Periyar Hostel last week. Specific rooms were targeted at the hostel, they claimed.
- SC asks J&K administration to review restrictions immediately, says ‘indefinite internet suspension is illegal’: The judges ordered the Union Territory administration to publish in the public domain all orders imposing restrictions so that they can be challenged in courts.
- Raghuram Rajan says Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit inspires us to take stock of what’s truly at stake: However, Union minister Smriti Irani sought to know the actor’s political affiliation.
- Industrial production recovers, grows by 1.8% in November, shows government data: The mining sector grew by 1.7%, manufacturing by 2.7% and electricity by minus 5% in November 2019, compared to the same month in 2018.
- Twelve people arrested in Seemapuri get bail, but have to meet Delhi Police to ‘have doubts removed’: The court said the accused should appear at Seemapuri Police Station on January 19, where the officer present would try to ‘remove the doubts about CAA’.
- Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi, says his Budget consultation comprised ‘crony capitalist friends’: The Congress leader tweeted that the prime minister has no interest in the views or voices of farmers, students, youth, women and government employees.
- Kochi Police say Section 144 will be imposed in evacuation zone where Maradu flats are being demolished: Kochi authorities will demolish four apartment complexes in Maradu area over the weekend, based on Supreme Court orders.
- Supreme Court stays NCLAT order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons chairperson: Chief Justice of India SA Bobde observed that the tribunal’s decision to restore Mistry as the chairman of Tata Sons may be an ‘adjudication error’.
- Delhi HC reserves verdict on studio’s petition against trial court order on ‘Chhapaak’ credits: The judgement on Fox Star Studio’s plea will be announced on Saturday.
- Foreign delegates meet Kashmiri Pandits at migrant camp in Jagti in Jammu: A team of 16 envoys are in Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day tour.