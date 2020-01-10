A look at the headlines right now:

JNU Students’ Union leader Aishe Ghosh, 8 others identified as attackers by Delhi Police: The police alleged that Ghosh and several others attacked students at Periyar Hostel last week. Specific rooms were targeted at the hostel, they claimed. SC asks J&K administration to review restrictions immediately, says ‘indefinite internet suspension is illegal’: The judges ordered the Union Territory administration to publish in the public domain all orders imposing restrictions so that they can be challenged in courts. Raghuram Rajan says Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit inspires us to take stock of what’s truly at stake: However, Union minister Smriti Irani sought to know the actor’s political affiliation. Industrial production recovers, grows by 1.8% in November, shows government data: The mining sector grew by 1.7%, manufacturing by 2.7% and electricity by minus 5% in November 2019, compared to the same month in 2018. Twelve people arrested in Seemapuri get bail, but have to meet Delhi Police to ‘have doubts removed’: The court said the accused should appear at Seemapuri Police Station on January 19, where the officer present would try to ‘remove the doubts about CAA’. Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi, says his Budget consultation comprised ‘crony capitalist friends’: The Congress leader tweeted that the prime minister has no interest in the views or voices of farmers, students, youth, women and government employees. Kochi Police say Section 144 will be imposed in evacuation zone where Maradu flats are being demolished: Kochi authorities will demolish four apartment complexes in Maradu area over the weekend, based on Supreme Court orders. Supreme Court stays NCLAT order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons chairperson: Chief Justice of India SA Bobde observed that the tribunal’s decision to restore Mistry as the chairman of Tata Sons may be an ‘adjudication error’. Delhi HC reserves verdict on studio’s petition against trial court order on ‘Chhapaak’ credits: The judgement on Fox Star Studio’s plea will be announced on Saturday. Foreign delegates meet Kashmiri Pandits at migrant camp in Jagti in Jammu: A team of 16 envoys are in Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day tour.