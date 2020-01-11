CAA: Pakistan should also pass such a law, says BJP MLA, our ‘aggrieved Muslims’ can go there
The remark was made by Vikram Saini, the legislator from Khatauli constituency of Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vikram Saini on Friday suggested that Pakistan should also implement a law like the Citizenship Amendment Act to take in “aggrieved Muslims” from India. Saini represents the Khatauli constituency, ANI reported.
“Adla badli kar lo [swap],” Saini told reporters. “Those who are persecuted in Pakistan can come to India and those who have trouble here can go to Pakistan, who is stopping them?”
The Citizenship Amendment Act, approved by Parliament on December 11 and signed into law by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 13, provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, provided they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014. The Act has been widely criticised for excluding Muslims.
Saini had last landed himself in a controversy in August, when he made misogynistic remarks while giving a speech on the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution. Saini had said: “Muslim party workers should rejoice in the new provisions. They can now marry the white-skinned women of Kashmir.”
Saini’s remark was among those by multiple Indian politicians whose comments were cited by Pakistan in a letter to several United Nations officials about the Kashmir matter.