Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vikram Saini on Friday suggested that Pakistan should also implement a law like the Citizenship Amendment Act to take in “aggrieved Muslims” from India. Saini represents the Khatauli constituency, ANI reported.

“Adla badli kar lo [swap],” Saini told reporters. “Those who are persecuted in Pakistan can come to India and those who have trouble here can go to Pakistan, who is stopping them?”

#Watch Khatauli BJP MLA Vikram Saini says,"Pak ko bhi aisa kanoon banana chahiye jo muslim yahan par pidit hain unko Pak me nagarikta deni chahiye, adla badli kar lo,jo vahan pidit hain voh Hindustan aa jane chahiye, jo yahan pidit hain vo Pak chale jayen kaun rok raha hai." #CAA pic.twitter.com/P40QGsoD4L — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 10, 2020

The Citizenship Amendment Act, approved by Parliament on December 11 and signed into law by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 13, provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, provided they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014. The Act has been widely criticised for excluding Muslims.

Saini had last landed himself in a controversy in August, when he made misogynistic remarks while giving a speech on the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution. Saini had said: “Muslim party workers should rejoice in the new provisions. They can now marry the white-skinned women of Kashmir.”

Saini’s remark was among those by multiple Indian politicians whose comments were cited by Pakistan in a letter to several United Nations officials about the Kashmir matter.