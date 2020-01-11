At least five people were killed in a blast at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing company in Gujarat’s Vadodara district on Saturday, PTI reported. The explosion took place around 11 am near Gavasad village in Padra taluka.

At least a dozen people were hospitalised after the blast at AIMS Oxygen Private Limited, The Indian Express reported. The fire brigade was at the spot, said an unidentified police officer. He added that rescue and relief operations were under way.

More details are awaited.