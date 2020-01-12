The big news: Mamata Banerjee, Sonia Gandhi attack Centre over CAA, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Third Bangladesh minister cancelled his visit to India, and eight people were feared dead in a blast in Palghar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to rethink CAA-NRC even as protests continue in Kolkata: The West Bengal chief minister told protestors that the ‘CAA notification will remain on paper’. Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi told the Congress Working Committee that CAA intends to divide Indians on religious lines.
- Amid tension over Citizenship Act, third Bangladesh minister’s visit to India cancelled: But the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry rejected ‘misleading’ reports that Shahriar Alam skipped an MEA event because of tensions, and blamed a scheduling conflict.
- At least eight feared dead in explosion at chemical factory in Palghar: At least five people were seriously injured.
- British ambassador to Iran briefly detained at Tehran protest: UK foreign secretary said the detention of Rob Macaire, without any grounds or explanation, was a ‘flagrant violation’ of international law. After Iran admitted to downing plane, Ukrainian president sought punishment and compensation.
- Amit Shah alleges Opposition’s falsehoods about Citizenship Act have caused anarchy in India: The Union home minister urged BJP workers to go from door to door to make people understand the provisions of the citizenship law.
- Zakir Naik claims Centre offered him safe passage in return for backing its Kashmir policies: The Islamist preacher said Indian Muslims supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act were giving up their ‘place in paradise’ in return for security.
- Aaditya Thackeray castigates BJP for campaigning about Citizenship Act in a school, says it is unacceptable: The BJP accused the Shiv Sena leader of of playing ‘dirty politics’, and said the citizenship law was ‘not a political thing’.
- Kerala CM meets JNU student leader Aishe Ghosh, praises her for leading an ‘uncompromising fight’: Pinarayi Vijayan told Ghosh that the entire country was with the university students in their ‘fight for justice’.
- Indian Army’s allegiance is to the Constitution, says General MM Naravane: The Army chief said the principles of ‘justice, liberty, equality and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution should guide us’.
- Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said laid to rest, PM Modi says he was a ‘true friend of India’: Qaboos bin Said ruled the Gulf country for five decades since overthrowing his father in a bloodless coup in 1970.