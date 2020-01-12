Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attempted to allay the apprehensions of people over Citizenship Amendment Act and accused Opposition of spreading misinformation about it, ANI reported. The prime minister was on a two-day visit to Kolkata.

“I repeat again, Citizenship Act is not to revoke anyone’s citizenship, but it is to give citizenship,” Modi told students at Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission. “After independence, Mahatma Gandhi ji and other big leaders of the time all believed that India should give citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of Pakistan.”

Modi alleged that political parties were not ready to understand the amended law and were misleading citizens, The Indian Express reported. “Despite such clarity, some people are spreading rumours about CAA,” he said. “But I am happy that the youths of today helping others to get rid of the misconceptions. Isn’t this our responsibility to save those persecuted people or not? Will you stand by my side in this decision,” he asked.

“It’s because of this [CAA] that people here have become aware of the kind of persecution the Hindus in Pakistan face,” the prime minister said. “Pakistan is now answerable to us.”

Modi paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. Later in the day, he will inaugurate the celebrations of 150 years of the Kolkata Port Trust.

On Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told the prime minister to reconsider the decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act, which was notified on January 10, and the National Register of Citizens. After the meeting with Modi, Banerjee said students should keep fighting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the citizens’ register, the National Population Register, and the atrocities committed by the police.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, approved by Parliament on December 11 and signed into law by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 13, provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, provided they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014. The Act has been widely criticised for excluding Muslims. At least 26 people died in last month’s protests against the law. Of these, 19 died in Uttar Pradesh, five in Assam and two in Karnataka.