A look at the headlines right now:

We will rest only after undocumented migrants from Pakistan get citizenship, says Amit Shah: Shah reiterated his claim that there was no provision to take away citizenship in the amended law and it was meant for providing it. ‘Citizenship Act is not to revoke anyone’s citizenship,’ Narendra Modi says in Kolkata: However, Ramakrishna Mission, where Modi delivered his speech, distanced itself from the prime minister’s comments on CAA. JNU violence was ‘state-sponsored’, VC must be dismissed, says Congress fact-finding panel: The panel called for a criminal inquiry against M Jagdish Kumar, the security company and the faculty members ‘complicit in the incident’. Arrested senior police officer will be treated ‘at par with militants’, says top official: Jammu and Kashmir IG said there was no record of arrested officer Davinder Singh’s involvement in the 2013 Parliament attack. New citizens after CAA cannot settle in Tripura, says royal scion Pradyot Manikya Deb Burman: The former Congress leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should settle all those who will get citizenship in any other state, except the North East region. Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in Tral, say J&K Police: All are said to be members of Hizbul Mujahideen, according to police records. Exclude whole of Meghalaya, Assam from Citizenship Amendment Act, says Conrad Sangma: Last month, the state’s Assembly had passed a resolution that sought the implementation of the Inner Line Permit in the state. JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor thanks top Congress leaders for ‘unequivocal rejection’ of CAA, NRC: He also claimed that the amended citizenship law and the NRC will not be implemented in Bihar. Samajwadi Party leader shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district: Bijli Yadav was out for a walk when unidentified assailants fired at him from point blank range. Give ‘Chhapaak’ protagonist’s real-life lawyer credit by January 15, Delhi HC orders film-makers: The lawyer, Aparna Bhat, helped with the making of the movie on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.