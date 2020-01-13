A look at the headlines right now:

Nine-judge SC bench to begin hearing Sabarimala review pleas from today: It may also examine several matters related to the verdict and petitions, including the interplay between freedom of religion granted under the Constitution. Arrested senior police officer will be treated ‘at par with militants’, says top official: Jammu and Kashmir IG said there was no record of arrested officer Davinder Singh’s involvement in the 2013 Parliament attack. Rockets hit Iraqi airbase holding US troops, four soldiers injured: Americans were not injured as most of them had already been evacuated, according to the report. We will rest only after undocumented migrants from Pakistan get citizenship, says Amit Shah: Shah reiterated his claim that there was no provision to take away citizenship in the amended law and it was meant for providing it. BJP seeks Rs 500 crore in damages after AAP video spoofs Manoj Tiwari: The BJP filed a defamation notice as well as a complaint to the Election Commission. JNU violence was ‘state-sponsored’, VC must be dismissed, says Congress fact-finding panel: The panel called for a criminal inquiry against M Jagdish Kumar, the security company and the faculty members ‘complicit in the incident’. ‘Citizenship Act is not to revoke anyone’s citizenship,’ Narendra Modi says in Kolkata: However, Ramakrishna Mission, where Modi delivered his speech, distanced itself from the prime minister’s comments on CAA. Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in Tral, say J&K Police: All are said to be members of Hizbul Mujahideen, according to police records. JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor thanks top Congress leaders for ‘unequivocal rejection’ of CAA, NRC: He also claimed that the amended citizenship law and the NRC will not be implemented in Bihar. ‘Is the Constitution a mere administrative manual? eminent personalities ask citizens to introspect: The signatories asked whether the Constitution only enabled governments to ‘claim legitimacy for abuse of power’.