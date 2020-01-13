The big news: Sabarimala review plea hearings to start today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: An arrested J&K police officer will be treated ‘at par with militants’, and four Iraqi soldiers were injured as rockets struck airbase.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Nine-judge SC bench to begin hearing Sabarimala review pleas from today: It may also examine several matters related to the verdict and petitions, including the interplay between freedom of religion granted under the Constitution.
- Arrested senior police officer will be treated ‘at par with militants’, says top official: Jammu and Kashmir IG said there was no record of arrested officer Davinder Singh’s involvement in the 2013 Parliament attack.
- Rockets hit Iraqi airbase holding US troops, four soldiers injured: Americans were not injured as most of them had already been evacuated, according to the report.
- We will rest only after undocumented migrants from Pakistan get citizenship, says Amit Shah: Shah reiterated his claim that there was no provision to take away citizenship in the amended law and it was meant for providing it.
- BJP seeks Rs 500 crore in damages after AAP video spoofs Manoj Tiwari: The BJP filed a defamation notice as well as a complaint to the Election Commission.
- JNU violence was ‘state-sponsored’, VC must be dismissed, says Congress fact-finding panel: The panel called for a criminal inquiry against M Jagdish Kumar, the security company and the faculty members ‘complicit in the incident’.
- ‘Citizenship Act is not to revoke anyone’s citizenship,’ Narendra Modi says in Kolkata: However, Ramakrishna Mission, where Modi delivered his speech, distanced itself from the prime minister’s comments on CAA.
- Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in Tral, say J&K Police: All are said to be members of Hizbul Mujahideen, according to police records.
- JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor thanks top Congress leaders for ‘unequivocal rejection’ of CAA, NRC: He also claimed that the amended citizenship law and the NRC will not be implemented in Bihar.
- ‘Is the Constitution a mere administrative manual? eminent personalities ask citizens to introspect: The signatories asked whether the Constitution only enabled governments to ‘claim legitimacy for abuse of power’.