All flights to and from the Srinagar airport were cancelled for the second day on Monday following a fresh bout of snowfall. Kashmir Valley was cut off from the rest of the world due to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, local reports said. Jammu and Ladakh regions also experienced heavy snowfall.

The plains and upper reaches of the valley received heavy snowfall, according to IANS. Srinagar received 12 cm of snow while Gulmarg received 27 cm and Pahalgam 21.5 cm. Several villages and remote areas like Gurez in Bandipora district and Tangdhar in Kupwara district have been disconnected due to the heavy snowfall. Night temperatures also plunged as Srinagar recorded a nighttime temperature of -1.8 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg was -5 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted more snow on Monday but there will be some relief on Tuesday, according to ANI.

Power supply in many places was also reportedly disrupted due to the heavy snowfall.

Here are some pictures and videos from Kashmir:

Sufi shrine Shahi-Hamdan in Srinagar is covered with snow on Monday. (Photo Credit: AFP)

A woman walks as a man rides a bicycle on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday. (Photo Credit: AFP)

Boats are covered with snow as they are parked near the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar. (Photo Credit: AFP)

Fresh #snowfall in Kashmir valley and hilly areas of Jammu region threw the normal life out of gear. The snowfall affected flight operations at the Srinagar airport. pic.twitter.com/ySX2q3DJuz — DD NEWS JAMMU (@ddnews_jammu) January 13, 2020

A man paddles his boat at Dal Lake after moderate snowfall in Srinagar on Sunday. (Photo Credit: PTI)

People walk during snowfall as a soldier watches in Srinagar on Sunday. (Photo Credit: AFP)

Snowfall forces cancellation of all flights at Srinagar airport - https://t.co/3n4QxWjcrs pic.twitter.com/y31v8bmag4 — Kashmir Life (@KashmirLife) January 13, 2020

Snow-covered 'shikara' parked at the Dal Lake on Sunday. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Farmers carry radish on boats in Dal Lake amid snowfall in Srinagar on Sunday. (Photo Credit: AFP)

Men remove snow from boats in the Dal Lake on Monday. (Photo Credit: AFP)