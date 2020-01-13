Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Monday filed a bail application in the Delhi High Court, PTI reported. Azad has been in jail since December 21 in connection with protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Old Delhi’s Daryaganj area.

In his petition, Azad said there was no evidence that he instigated the crowd to march from Jama Masjid to Delhi Gate, and turn violent. The court said it would hear the plea on Tuesday.

On January 9, a court in Delhi had ordered Tihar Jail authorities to shift Azad to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences so that he can received treatment for polycythemia, which is a blood disease. “It is the duty of the state to preserve life whether person is incarcerated or outside prison,” said Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arul Verma.

In his application, moved on January 6, Azad said he can suffer cardiac arrest if he does not receive treatment. The disease “requires continuous checkup from the doctors concerned from AIIMS, who are supervising his treatment for a long time”, added the Bhim Army chief.