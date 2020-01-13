The BSE Sensex and the National Stock Exchange Nifty closed at record highs on Monday. The rise in the markets was the result of gains in metal and information technology stocks, Mint reported. Market sentiment was also lifted by the gain in the growth rate of industrial output for November.

The Sensex rose 259.97 points to close at 41,859.69 while the Nifty gained 72.75 points to finish at 12,329.55.

The stocks that gained the most on the Sensex were Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Steel. On the Nifty, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Coal India, GAIL and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers.

The biggest losers on the Sensex were Tata Consultancy Services, State Bank of India, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries. On the Nifty, the stocks that declined the most were Yes Bank, UPL, Bharti Infratel, Tata Consultancy Services and Eicher Motors.

“It is a good sign for the economy as IIP [Index of Industrial Production] turns positive after three months of contraction,” said Deepthi Mathew, economist at Geojit Financial Services. “From the consumption point of view, it is welcoming that the consumer non-durables has turned positive. However, consumer durables are still in the negative territory, contracting for the last six months.”

The rupee was trading 11 paise higher at 70.82 against the United States dollar at 4.10 pm.