Prohibitory orders were imposed and internet services were suspended at Bhainsa town in Nirmal district of Telangana on Monday following clashes between members of two communities, PTI reported. Authorities said 11 people, including three police officials, were injured in stone pelting.

Clashes first erupted on Sunday night after a group of people were riding bikes with silencers removed and making noise. When others objected to this, it allegedly led to an argument and took a violent turn. Police said over 20 vehicles were set on fire and houses were also damaged in the arson.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which bans a gathering of more than four people, is in place in communally sensitive town. Heavy police forces were deployed and the situation is being monitored closely.

“Stone-pelting incidents extended to other parts of Bhainsa town on Monday with two groups again hurling stones at each other but now the situation has been brought under control,” a senior district official told PTI.

Unidentified miscreants also allegedly cut water pipes of the fire engines that were engaged in extinguishing the flames, officials said.

District Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju received minor injuries in the violence and was being treated at a local hospital.

Those involved in the clashes were being identified and legal action will be taken against them for the violence.