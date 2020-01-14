Three soldiers were killed, one was injured, and another went missing on Tuesday after an avalanche struck an Indian Army post in Jammu and Kashmir’s Machil sector in Kupwara district, PTI reported. A rescue operation was launched during which four soldiers were traced, and the injured among them was taken to a local military facility.

Efforts are on to locate the missing army official, officials told India Today. However, two reports claimed that three soldiers had been rescued and two are yet to be traced.

In another incident, at least five people, including a villager and two of his sons, died after an avalanche hit central Kashmir district of Ganderbal, according to KashmirLife. A group of nine people, who were reportedly part of a rescue operation in Risen Kolan area of Ganderbal, were buried under the avalanche at Gund on Monday evening. Four people were located after a rescue operation was launched by the police and locals. Five bodies of those missing were found on Tuesday morning.

Authorities have launched rescue operations in the avalanche-hit areas. A low-level warning has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday for several areas, including Leh, according to an official, who cited a communication from the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment. High-altitude areas of the two Union Territories have been witnessing moderate to heavy snow.