A look at the headlines right now:

AAP names all 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls, Arvind Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi: Kejriwal’s deputy Manish Sisodia will contest from the Patparganj Assembly seat. Curative pleas of two convicts in 2012 Delhi gangrape case dismissed by Supreme Court: The judges did not find any merit in the petitions. Look into Shaheen Bagh traffic restrictions, Delhi HC orders police: The High Court issued the order on a plea seeking to withdraw the closure of the area where residents have been protesting against CAA since last month. Judge criticises Delhi Police at Bhim Army chief’s bail hearing, asks, ‘Is Jama Masjid in Pakistan’: The judge said protests were part of people’s constitutional right, and added that the law does not prohibit people from demonstrating outside religious places. After skipping Opposition meeting, DMK says ‘time will tell’ if ties with Congress will normalise: The party is upset with Congress leader KS Alagiri’s accusation that its president MK Stalin violated ‘coalition dharma’. Malaysia PM refuses to back down after CAA criticism despite reports of India curbing palm oil imports: Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia was concerned about the effect of the Indian restrictions, but added that ‘when something goes wrong we need to say it’. 61 people in Hyderabad booked for flash Citizenship Act protests against law: Activist Khalida Parveen and some students of the University of Hyderabad were among those charged for participating in the protest on Sunday. Michael Patra named RBI deputy governor six months after Viral Acharya quit: Patra is currently an executive director at the central bank and is likely to be in charge of monetary policy in his new role. Arrested Kashmir policeman Davinder Singh sheltered Hizbul Mujahideen militants in his home, says reports: The police officer was suspended on Monday, and is now being interrogated by a team of police and intelligence officials. US lifts China’s currency manipulator tag; Beijing says move is in line with facts: After the announcement, the Chinese yuan currency strengthened to its highest level in more than five months.