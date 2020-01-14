The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced the names of its candidates for all 70 constituencies for the Delhi Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from the New Delhi Assembly seat, while his deputy Manish Sisodia from the Patparganj Assembly seat. Atishi will contest from Kalkaji, Satyendra Jain from Shakur Basti, Raghav Chadha from Rajinder Nagar, Dilip Pandey from Timarpur, Jitendra Tomar from Tri Nagar, Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar and SK Bagga from Krishna Nagar constituencies.

Of these, Atishi, Chadha and Pandey had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Amanatullah Khan will contest from Okhla constituency, where areas like Jamia and Shaheen Bagh saw massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Former Congress leaders Ram Singh Netaji and Vinay Mishra, who had joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday, have been given tickets to contest from Badarpur and Dwarka seats respectively.

Sisodia told ANI that 46 sitting MLAs have been given tickets, 15 sitting MLAs have been replaced and that nine seats that were previously vacant have been given to new candidates. He added that eight women candidates were given tickets this time.

Elections will be held in the national Capital on February 8, and the results will be out on February 11.