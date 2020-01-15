A Class 12 student, who was trying to make a TikTok video using his father’s licensed revolver, accidentally shot himself when it went off, in Hafiz Ganj area of Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, The Times of India reported on Wednesday.

Nawabganj Circle Officer Yogendra Kumar said 18-year-old Keshav, the son of Virendra Kumar, an Army officer, had forced his mother Gayatri to give him his father’s service revolver. Yogendra Kumar said that Keshav, who was preparing for his National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, or NEET, was fond of sharing his videos on TikTok. On a past occasion too, he had shared his pictures with his father’s revolver on social media.

The circle officer said that the family was apparently unaware that the revolver was loaded, PTI reported. However, Keshav’s father Virendra Kumar refused to hand over his son’s body to the police for an autopsy.

“The family told us that Keshav took the licensed revolver from his mother for making a TikTok video and went inside the room,” Hafiz Ganj Station House Officer Suresh Pal Singh said. “Sometime later, the mother heard the noise of a gunshot and rushed towards Keshav’s room. She found him writhing in pain with blood all over his body. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.”

Singh said there was no suicide note and the family refused to send the body for an autopsy. He added that the family later cremated Keshav’s body.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey said he has ordered the station house officer to seize the revolver and cancel its licence, as Virendra Kumar had shown negligence in keeping the weapon.