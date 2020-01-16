Seventy-six individuals from Azim Premji University in Bengaluru, including faculty members and post-doctoral researchers, voiced their concerns on the events that have occurred in the past few months in the country.

In a statement, the signatories, who claimed they were writing in their individual capacities, said that the Citizenship Amendment Act violated Articles 14 (equality before the law) and 21 (right to life or personal liberty) of the Constitution.

They said the amendments are “patently divisive on communal lines” and are “spreading fear among several communities”. “The poor, who are also document-poor, especially women, are likely to be the most affected if a nationwide NPR-NRC [National Population Register-National Register of Citizens] is rolled out,” they said. “The vengeful state repression that these protests were met with, especially in BJP-ruled states, is deeply concerning.”

The signatories expressed solidarity with peaceful anti-Citizenship Act protestors and said that the right to dissent was “the safety valve of democracy”.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, approved by Parliament on December 11 and notified on January 10, grants citizenship to six religious minority groups from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, provided they have lived in India for six years. The cut-off date is December 31, 2014. It has been widely criticised and called discriminatory because it excludes Muslims.

The proposed National Register of Citizens is an exercise to identify and distinguish undocumented immigrants from genuine Indian citizens. The population register is linked to the census, due in 2021, and is described as “the first step towards the creation of a National Register of Citizens”.

The signatories also noted the alleged excessive force used by the police on protestors in Uttar Pradesh, including in Aligarh Muslim University. At least 19 people have died in Uttar Pradesh alone during clashes between the police and those protesting against the Act.

“The Delhi police has also used tear gas on students in the Jamia Millia Islamia library,” the statement read. “Apart from these universities, students and teachers from other institutions (example- IIM-Ahmedabad, Srishti School of Art, Design and Technology, Bengaluru) have had to face intimidation for practising their constitutional right to dissent peacefully. The sedition charges against students of Mysuru University for merely holding a placard saying ‘Free Kashmir’ presents another grim picture of the complete breakdown of basic freedoms in India.”

The individuals urged the Centre to form an independent body that will impartially inquire cases of campus violence that were “being projected as ‘clashes’”. They appealed to the government to repeal the amendments to Citizenship Act, and vow not to implement the NPR and the NRC.

The signatories also criticised the “undemocratic manner” in which the Human Resources Development ministry has dealt with the protests against the increase in fee in Jawaharlal Nehru University. They alleged that the Delhi Police and the university’s administration had abetted the attack by masked assailants on January 5. The Centre should listen to JNU students who were demanding the vice chancellor’s resignation as he had failed to protect them, the letter added.

The statement further noted the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir and described them as a “clear violation of the fundamental rights”. It noted the losses incurred by businesses and the return of migrant labourers after the Centre amended Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the erstwhile state’s special status.