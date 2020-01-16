The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said it had thwarted a “major attack” by militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad ahead of Republic Day and arrested five suspected militants. The police said that a huge batch of explosive material had been recovered.

The suspects were identified as Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh, Umar Hameed Sheikh, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla, Sahil Farooq Gojri and Naseer Ahmed Mir. All of them are residents of Hazratbal area of Srinagar. Two grenade blasts in the Hazratbal area “worked out”, the police said in a tweet.

“The police zeroed in on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module and five people have been arrested,” Deputy Inspector General (Central Kashmir Range) GH Bhat told Hindustan Times. Police also listed the items recovered from the militants.

“During the course of investigation, it was revealed that they were involved in a recent terror attack at Habak [in Srinagar],” the police said. “Moreover it was also learnt that they were involved in planning and executing a terror attack last year near Sir Syed Gate University of Kashmir Hazratbal on 26th of November regarding which a case FIR No. 109/2019 is under investigation.”

Officials said they were also investigating the complicity of the arrested in other terror incidents. Further investigation is underway.