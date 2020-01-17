The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to respond to former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s plea challenging his conviction in the 2017 Unnao rape case, PTI reported. On Wednesday, Sengar had moved the High Court against the life term he has got for raping a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, in 2017.

A notice was also sent to the victim, according to Live Law. The High Court extended the time period for depositing Rs 25 lakh as fine by 60 days, reported Bar and Bench.

A bench, comprising Justices Manmohan and Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal, asked Sengar to deposit the monetary compensation, out of which Rs 10 lakh will be given to the rape complainant without any conditions.

The court will hear the matter again on May 4.

A court in Delhi had on December 20 sentenced the legislator to life imprisonment and also ordered him to pay Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the complainant. The judge had heard the case on a daily basis from August 5 after it was transferred from a court in Lucknow to Delhi on the Supreme Court’s directions.

Sengar was convicted for rape under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for offence by a public servant committing penetrative sexual assault against a child. Multiple cases have been registered in connection with the woman and the crimes committed against her.

The woman was involved in a car crash in July in which two of her relatives – one of them was an important witness in the rape case – was killed. The complainant and her lawyer were also severely injured, and the family had alleged Sengar was behind the car crash. There is an ongoing conspiracy case in the matter.

#Unnao rape: Delhi HC issues notice to CBI and victim in an appeal filed by convict Kuldeep Sengar challenging the order of conviction and life sentence. Hearing on appeal listed for May 4 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 17, 2020