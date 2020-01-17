Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday said it had arrested Jalees Ansari, a convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, a day after he went missing from his home in Mumbai, reported ANI. Ansari was released last month on a Supreme Court-sanctioned 21-day parole that was set to end on Friday.

“Jalees Ansari was arrested when he was coming out from a mosque in Kanpur,” said state Director General of Police OP Singh. “He has been brought to Lucknow. It is [a] big achievement of UP Police.”

Ansari, who is a doctor, was serving life sentence in Ajmer jail in Rajasthan before he was released on parole. He is also known as “Dr Bomb” and is suspected to be involved in as many as 50 bomb blasts across India.

During the parole period, Ansari was ordered to visit Agripada police station every day between 10.30 am and noon to mark his attendance. His son Zaid filed a missing persons complaint at the station on Thursday, saying Ansari was missing since 5 am. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, the crime branch and Mumbai Police then launched a search operation.