Actor Shabana Azmi was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon, PTI reported. The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Khalapur in Raigad district of Maharashtra.

The car Azmi was travelling in rammed into a truck, Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar said. She was on her way to Khandala, where the family has a holiday home. Her husband, poet Javed Akhtar, was present in another car, The Indian Express reported.

The car’s driver was also injured. The injured were taken to MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai, police said.

Azmi, 69, sustained minor injuries on her neck and chin and near the eye, police said, according to the Hindustan Times. She is out of danger.

Azmi’s spokesperson said she was undergoing a check-up. “She is fine, nothing to worry about,” the spokesperson said, according to PTI.

Raigad Police: Actor Shabana Azmi&her driver got injured in accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe. Their vehicle was hit by a truck while they were travelling from Pune to Mumbai. Injured shifted to MGM Hospital https://t.co/bezuNWvUTa pic.twitter.com/8YWtZoEUSF — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

