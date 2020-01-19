Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will not use their HRH titles and will not receive public funds for royal duties, the Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday, AFP reported. HRH stands for His or Her Royal Highness. These are part of a settlement with the Queen following days of talks after the couple decided to step back as senior members of the royal family.

The couple will also no longer formally represent The Queen. They will also try to repay £ 2.4m of taxpayer money for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home, reported BBC.

The palace, however, added that they would continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. “While they can no longer formally represent the Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty,” the statement added.

The palace said it would not comment on what security arrangements would be in place for the royal couple.

The statement came after the couple announced that they will step back as senior members of the royal family and work towards becoming financially independent. The two said that the decision will enable them to raise their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor with appreciation for the royal tradition and provide the family with the “space to focus on the next chapter”. Reports had claimed that the Buckingham Palace was not consulted on the matter.

The Queen said following “many months of conversations and more recent discussions” she was “pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family”.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,” the statement from Buckingham Palace read. “I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”