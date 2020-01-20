Jagat Prakash Nadda has formally taken over the Bharatiya Janata Party after being elected its new national president on Monday, ANI reported. Nadda succeeds Amit Shah, and was elected unopposed.

The saffron party is expected to host a grand function at the central headquarters, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to formally congratulate Nadda on his elevation, reported NDTV. On Sunday, Modi and Shah met senior party leaders, some members of National Executive and Parliamentary Board, chief ministers and former chief ministers to formally apprise them of Nadda’s candidature.

For Nadda, the first big challenges will be Delhi elections followed by Bihar’s. Delhi will vote on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11. The dates for the Bihar elections are yet to be announced.

Nadda is known to have a good working relationship with both Shah and Modi. He is also known to be close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. An old party worker, Nadda was a member of the Himachal Pradesh legislative Assembly for three terms from 1993 to 2012. In April 2012, Nadda was elected to the Rajya Sabha. In the first term of the Modi government, Nadda had served as the health minister, and in June 2019, the BJP Parliamentary Board elected Nadda its working president.