One more person died in an outbreak of a new coronavirus in China on Tuesday, taking the toll to four, reported AP. The state authorities identified the person as an 89-year-old man from Wuhan province.

The number of infections also rose sharply. As of 6 pm on Monday, a total of 224 cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus had been reported in China, according to Xinhua. Out of these, 217 cases have been confirmed while only seven are suspected. One case has been confirmed in Japan, two in Thailand, and one in the Republic of Korea.

More nations stepped up medical screening of travellers from China, particularly those from the central city of Wuhan where the outbreak is thought to have originated. The outbreak has cast a shadow over Lunar New Year celebrations. Hundreds of millions of people in China are expected to travel over the course of the new year period, both within the country and overseas.

Australia’s chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said his country will increase airport screening. Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and other countries are also implementing stricter screening measures. At least three airports in the United States have started screening incoming passengers from central China.

This came after China confirmed that the novel coronavirus is contagious and can spread from one human to another. Chinese scientist Zhong Nanshan, who had helped uncover the scale of the SARS outbreak in 2002-’03 that killed 774 people, said the new virus was contagious. “Currently, it can be said it is affirmative that there is the phenomenon of human-to-human transmission,” Chinese scientist Zhong Nanshan, who had helped uncover the scale of the SARS outbreak in 2002-’03 that killed 774 people, said in an interview to state-owned CCTV, AFP reported. Zhong, who works at the country’s National Health Commission, said human-to-human transmission was behind at least one confirmed case in Wuhan, and the infections in two families in Guangdong province.

Wuhan has also adopted measures to control the flow of people leaving the city, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a press conference. Chinese authorities have confirmed cases in Wuhan, Beijing and Guangdong. Suspected cases have been reported from Shanghai and other parts of the country. Chinese President Xi Jinping asked government departments to release information on the virus.

The coronavirus is part of same family as the severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. Symptoms range from fever and coughing to kidney failure, and in some cases lead to death.