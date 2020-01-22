The United States on Tuesday reported its first case of a new virus that emerged in China and has killed six people in the country and sickened hundreds of others, AFP reported.

A man in his 30s, living near Seattle, was affected by the virus but is in good condition now, officials said. He is being “hospitalised out of an abundance of precaution, and for short term monitoring, not because there was severe illness,” Washington State health official Chris Spitters said.

The coronavirus is part of same family as the severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, and the Middle East respiratory syndrome. The city of Wuhan in Hubei province is the epicentre of the outbreak.

The man had travelled from Wuhan to the US on January 15, two days before health screenings began for those travelling from China at airports in Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco. Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will now be stationed at Chicago and Atlanta airports as well, and travellers flying in from Wuhan will be redirected to one of these five airports.

Though he did not visit the seafood market that is thought to be the epicentre of the outbreak, he approached authorities himself after reading news reports, officials said.

Several countries have stepped up medical screening of travellers from China, particularly those from Wuhan. The outbreak has cast a shadow over Lunar New Year celebrations. Hundreds of millions of people in China are expected to travel over the course of the new year period, both within the country and overseas. Over 80 new cases have been confirmed, taking the number of people affected in China to 315, mostly in Hubei province, with some cases also in Shanghai and Beijing.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday directed seven airports – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi – to make arrangements to screen passengers arriving from China. Australia, Bangladesh, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Nepal, Singapore, Malaysia, Russia and Vietnam also implemented stricter screening measures.

The World Health Organization will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to decide whether to declare a global public health emergency over the disease. It has so far also been detected in Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

Fears that this outbreak could be severe emerged after Chinese scientist Zhong Nanshan, who had helped uncover the scale of the SARS outbreak in 2002-’03 that killed 774 people, said the new virus was contagious. “Currently, it can be said it is affirmative that there is the phenomenon of human-to-human transmission,” Zhong had told state-owned CCTV on Monday, according to AFP. Zhong, who works at the country’s National Health Commission, said human-to-human transmission was behind at least one confirmed case in Wuhan, and the infections in two families in Guangdong province.