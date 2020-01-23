The big news: Nurse from Kerala infected with coronavirus in Saudi Arabia, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The chief justice said death row convicts cannot fight endlessly, and India lashed out at Pakistan at the UN for again bringing up Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Kerala nurse in Saudi Arabia is infected with Wuhan coronavirus, says Union minister: China on Thursday suspended all public transport in and out of Wuhan, as the toll rose to 17.
- Chief Justice Bobde says death-row convicts ‘cannot go on fighting endlessly’: He said the Supreme Court should focus on the rights of the victims.
- ‘Pakistan takes to hate speech as fish takes to water,’ India says at UN: Islamabad had yet again tried to bring up the Kashmir matter at the United Nations.
- Raj Thackeray unveils new MNS flag, announces son’s entry in politics: The new flag has an all-saffron base with the royal seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji embossed on it.
- Myanmar must protect Rohingya Muslims and prevent genocide, rules UN court: The International Court of Justice said it has the preliminary jurisdiction to investigate allegations of genocide in Myanmar.
- Anti-CAA resolutions passed by states are a political gesture, says Shashi Tharoor: The Congress leader pointed out that states could oppose the implementation of the national population and citizen registers.
- China’s mistreatment of Uighurs is ‘nothing’ compared to India’s actions in Kashmir, claims Imran Khan: The Pakistan PM also claimed that India has been bombing the LoC to distract attention from protests at home, and demanded that the US and UN send observers.
- Centre argues against referring Article 370 to larger SC bench, says ‘sovereignty of J&K was temporary’: The attorney general said that separatists were trained and sent by Pakistan to create havoc in Kashmir.
- India vs Pakistan match on February 8, tweets BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Delhi elections: Mishra accused the AAP and Congress of creating a ‘mini-Pakistan’ in Delhi, referring to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
- 95 Indian women politicians received one million abusive Tweets in three months, says Amnesty study: An average woman politician active on Twitter got 113 ‘problematic’ or ‘abusive’ tweets per day between March and May 2019.