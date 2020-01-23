A look at the headlines right now:

Kerala nurse in Saudi Arabia is infected with Wuhan coronavirus, says Union minister: China on Thursday suspended all public transport in and out of Wuhan, as the toll rose to 17. Chief Justice Bobde says death-row convicts ‘cannot go on fighting endlessly’: He said the Supreme Court should focus on the rights of the victims. ‘Pakistan takes to hate speech as fish takes to water,’ India says at UN: Islamabad had yet again tried to bring up the Kashmir matter at the United Nations. Raj Thackeray unveils new MNS flag, announces son’s entry in politics: The new flag has an all-saffron base with the royal seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji embossed on it. Myanmar must protect Rohingya Muslims and prevent genocide, rules UN court: The International Court of Justice said it has the preliminary jurisdiction to investigate allegations of genocide in Myanmar. Anti-CAA resolutions passed by states are a political gesture, says Shashi Tharoor: The Congress leader pointed out that states could oppose the implementation of the national population and citizen registers. China’s mistreatment of Uighurs is ‘nothing’ compared to India’s actions in Kashmir, claims Imran Khan: The Pakistan PM also claimed that India has been bombing the LoC to distract attention from protests at home, and demanded that the US and UN send observers. Centre argues against referring Article 370 to larger SC bench, says ‘sovereignty of J&K was temporary’: The attorney general said that separatists were trained and sent by Pakistan to create havoc in Kashmir. India vs Pakistan match on February 8, tweets BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Delhi elections: Mishra accused the AAP and Congress of creating a ‘mini-Pakistan’ in Delhi, referring to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. 95 Indian women politicians received one million abusive Tweets in three months, says Amnesty study: An average woman politician active on Twitter got 113 ‘problematic’ or ‘abusive’ tweets per day between March and May 2019.