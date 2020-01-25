A look at the headlines right now:

2G mobile internet, broadband to be restored today in Kashmir, but with restrictions: Internet will be limited to ‘whitelisted’ websites and social media platforms will not be accessible.

Bhima Koregaon case handed over to NIA, Centre didn’t take our consent, alleges Maharashtra minister: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh claimed that the transfer, done without consultation, is against the Constitution.

Wuhan coronavirus toll rises to 41, first cases reported from Australia and France: In India, 11 people were under observation in hospitals across four cities after they showed mild symptoms. Four of them have tested negative so far. ‘State has to fund public education’, Delhi High Court allows JNU students to pay old fee amount: Protests had erupted in November against an increase in hostel fee at the university.

India’s economic slowdown is temporary, situation will improve going ahead, says IMF chief: Kristalina Georgieva said the IMF expects the momentum in the Indian economy to improve in the coming months. Election body orders FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra for ‘India vs Pakistan’ remark: Earlier in the day, the Election Commission had asked Twitter to remove Mishra’s controversial tweet, calling it ‘highly objectionable’.

Excessive taxation is a form of social injustice, says Chief Justice of India SA Bobde: His remarks came just a week before the government presents the Union Budget for 2020-’21 on February 1.

‘Decide if you want Jinnah wali Azadi or Bharat mata ki jai,’ says Javadekar on Shaheen Bagh protests: The BJP leader said the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speak in the same language.

Supreme Court stays tribunal order dismissing Registrar of Companies challenge in Tata-Mistry dispute: The Registrar of Companies had sought amendments in the tribunal’s December 18 verdict that reinstated Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairperson of Tata Sons. Doomsday Clock is 100 seconds away from midnight – the closest it’s ever been to the apocalypse: Scientists pushed the clock ahead because of the growing threat of nuclear proliferation, climate change, and cyber-based disinformation.