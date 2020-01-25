The big news: Internet to be restored in Kashmir today, but no social media, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Bhima Koregaon case was handed over to NIA, and the Wuhan coronavirus toll in China rose to 41.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 2G mobile internet, broadband to be restored today in Kashmir, but with restrictions: Internet will be limited to ‘whitelisted’ websites and social media platforms will not be accessible.
- Bhima Koregaon case handed over to NIA, Centre didn’t take our consent, alleges Maharashtra minister: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh claimed that the transfer, done without consultation, is against the Constitution.
- Wuhan coronavirus toll rises to 41, first cases reported from Australia and France: In India, 11 people were under observation in hospitals across four cities after they showed mild symptoms. Four of them have tested negative so far.
- ‘State has to fund public education’, Delhi High Court allows JNU students to pay old fee amount: Protests had erupted in November against an increase in hostel fee at the university.
- India’s economic slowdown is temporary, situation will improve going ahead, says IMF chief: Kristalina Georgieva said the IMF expects the momentum in the Indian economy to improve in the coming months.
- Election body orders FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra for ‘India vs Pakistan’ remark: Earlier in the day, the Election Commission had asked Twitter to remove Mishra’s controversial tweet, calling it ‘highly objectionable’.
- Excessive taxation is a form of social injustice, says Chief Justice of India SA Bobde: His remarks came just a week before the government presents the Union Budget for 2020-’21 on February 1.
- ‘Decide if you want Jinnah wali Azadi or Bharat mata ki jai,’ says Javadekar on Shaheen Bagh protests: The BJP leader said the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speak in the same language.
- Supreme Court stays tribunal order dismissing Registrar of Companies challenge in Tata-Mistry dispute: The Registrar of Companies had sought amendments in the tribunal’s December 18 verdict that reinstated Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairperson of Tata Sons.
- Doomsday Clock is 100 seconds away from midnight – the closest it’s ever been to the apocalypse: Scientists pushed the clock ahead because of the growing threat of nuclear proliferation, climate change, and cyber-based disinformation.