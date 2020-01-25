The big news: Rajasthan Assembly passes resolution against CAA, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Mobile and broadband internet are expected to be restored in Jammu and Kashmir today, and a court disposed off 2012 Delhi rape convicts’ plea.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rajasthan Assembly passes resolution against amendments to Citizenship Act: So far, Left-ruled Kerala and Congress-led Punjab have passed such resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the law, while West Bengal has promised to bring one.
- In Jammu and Kashmir, 2G mobile internet and broadband to be restored today, but with restrictions: Internet will be limited to ‘whitelisted’ websites, which includes 53 news sites. But social media platforms will not be accessible.
- Court disposes 2012 Delhi rape convicts’ petition accusing Tihar Jail of delaying curative pleas: The Delhi Police told the court that the death-row convicts were adopting ‘delaying tactics’ and all the relevant documents sought by them were supplied.
- NIA taking over Bhima Koregaon case shows conspiracy by BJP, says Congress: NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik called it a ‘cover-up’ by the Centre to hide the previous BJP-led Maharashtra government’s alleged wrongdoings.
- Wuhan coronavirus toll rises to 41, first cases reported from Australia and France: In India, 11 people were under observation in hospitals across four cities after they showed mild symptoms. Four of them have tested negative so far.
- SC refuses to share details on panel that exonerated ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi in sexual harassment case: In response to a RTI query, the court said that revealing such details may amount to unwarranted invasion of privacy and compromise the judiciary’s independence.
- Release detained Kashmiri political leaders, US diplomat urges India: Alice Wells added that India’s broadening strategic horizons has led to a shift from a passive foreign policy to one that advances Indian interests vigorously.
- Nitish Kumar says JD(U) leader Pavan Varma’s letters have no value: Varma’s letters had exposed a purported rift in the party over its support to the amended Citizenship Act.
- Assam activist Akhil Gogoi’s judicial custody extended by 14 days again: The special NIA court has now asked officials to produce him again on February 10.
- ‘State has to fund public education’, Delhi High Court allows JNU students to pay old fee amount: Protests had erupted in November against an increase in hostel fee at the university.