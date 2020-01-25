A look at the headlines right now:

Rajasthan Assembly passes resolution against amendments to Citizenship Act: So far, Left-ruled Kerala and Congress-led Punjab have passed such resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the law, while West Bengal has promised to bring one.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 2G mobile internet and broadband to be restored today, but with restrictions: Internet will be limited to ‘whitelisted’ websites, which includes 53 news sites. But social media platforms will not be accessible.

Court disposes 2012 Delhi rape convicts’ petition accusing Tihar Jail of delaying curative pleas: The Delhi Police told the court that the death-row convicts were adopting ‘delaying tactics’ and all the relevant documents sought by them were supplied.

NIA taking over Bhima Koregaon case shows conspiracy by BJP, says Congress: NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik called it a ‘cover-up’ by the Centre to hide the previous BJP-led Maharashtra government’s alleged wrongdoings.

Wuhan coronavirus toll rises to 41, first cases reported from Australia and France: In India, 11 people were under observation in hospitals across four cities after they showed mild symptoms. Four of them have tested negative so far. SC refuses to share details on panel that exonerated ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi in sexual harassment case: In response to a RTI query, the court said that revealing such details may amount to unwarranted invasion of privacy and compromise the judiciary’s independence.

Release detained Kashmiri political leaders, US diplomat urges India: Alice Wells added that India’s broadening strategic horizons has led to a shift from a passive foreign policy to one that advances Indian interests vigorously.

Nitish Kumar says JD(U) leader Pavan Varma’s letters have no value: Varma’s letters had exposed a purported rift in the party over its support to the amended Citizenship Act.

Assam activist Akhil Gogoi’s judicial custody extended by 14 days again: The special NIA court has now asked officials to produce him again on February 10.

‘State has to fund public education’, Delhi High Court allows JNU students to pay old fee amount: Protests had erupted in November against an increase in hostel fee at the university.