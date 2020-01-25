A look at the headlines right now:

In Republic Day address, President Kovind says youth should be non-violent when fighting for a cause: The president was speaking on the eve of the 71st Republic Day. Wuhan coronavirus toll rises to 41 in China, first cases reported from Australia and France: In India, 11 people were under observation in hospitals across four cities after they showed mild symptoms. Four of them have tested negative so far.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 2G mobile internet and broadband to be restored today, but with restrictions: Internet will be limited to ‘whitelisted’ websites, which includes 53 news sites. But social media platforms will not be accessible. Rajasthan Assembly passes resolution against amendments to Citizenship Act: So far, Left-ruled Kerala and Congress-led Punjab have passed such resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the law, while West Bengal has promised to bring one. Activist who organised Shaheen Bagh protest booked in Assam for ‘seditious’ remarks: Sharjeel Imam allegedly suggested that Assam should be ‘cut off’ from the rest of India. Kapil Mishra gets 48-hour campaigning ban for ‘India vs Pakistan’ tweet: The BJP candidate from Model Town had suggested that the February 8 Assembly elections would be like an ‘India vs Pakistan match’. One convict in Delhi gangrape case moves SC seeking judicial review of rejection of mercy petition: Mukesh Kumar Singh has exhausted all legal options available to him. KCR’s party set for victory in Telangana civic body polls, says Opposition’s ‘false campaign’ rejected: Elections had taken place for 120 municipalities and 10 corporations earlier this week. Shiv Sena says ‘Muslim infiltrators’ from Pakistan and Bangladesh must be evicted: The party took a dig at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray for an ideological shift towards Hindutva. NIA taking over Bhima Koregaon case shows conspiracy by BJP, says Congress: NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik called it a ‘cover-up’ by the Centre to hide the previous BJP-led Maharashtra government’s alleged wrongdoings.