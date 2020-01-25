The big news: President speaks of justice and equality on Republic Day eve, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Wuhan coronavirus toll rose to 41 in China, and 2G internet services were restored with restrictions in J&K today.
A look at the headlines right now:
- In Republic Day address, President Kovind says youth should be non-violent when fighting for a cause: The president was speaking on the eve of the 71st Republic Day.
- Wuhan coronavirus toll rises to 41 in China, first cases reported from Australia and France: In India, 11 people were under observation in hospitals across four cities after they showed mild symptoms. Four of them have tested negative so far.
- In Jammu and Kashmir, 2G mobile internet and broadband to be restored today, but with restrictions: Internet will be limited to ‘whitelisted’ websites, which includes 53 news sites. But social media platforms will not be accessible.
- Rajasthan Assembly passes resolution against amendments to Citizenship Act: So far, Left-ruled Kerala and Congress-led Punjab have passed such resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the law, while West Bengal has promised to bring one.
- Activist who organised Shaheen Bagh protest booked in Assam for ‘seditious’ remarks: Sharjeel Imam allegedly suggested that Assam should be ‘cut off’ from the rest of India.
- Kapil Mishra gets 48-hour campaigning ban for ‘India vs Pakistan’ tweet: The BJP candidate from Model Town had suggested that the February 8 Assembly elections would be like an ‘India vs Pakistan match’.
- One convict in Delhi gangrape case moves SC seeking judicial review of rejection of mercy petition: Mukesh Kumar Singh has exhausted all legal options available to him.
- KCR’s party set for victory in Telangana civic body polls, says Opposition’s ‘false campaign’ rejected: Elections had taken place for 120 municipalities and 10 corporations earlier this week.
- Shiv Sena says ‘Muslim infiltrators’ from Pakistan and Bangladesh must be evicted: The party took a dig at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray for an ideological shift towards Hindutva.
- NIA taking over Bhima Koregaon case shows conspiracy by BJP, says Congress: NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik called it a ‘cover-up’ by the Centre to hide the previous BJP-led Maharashtra government’s alleged wrongdoings.