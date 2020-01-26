The ruling Left Democratic Front government in Kerala has organised a 620-km long human chain on Sunday, Republic Day, to demand the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, The News Minute reported on Saturday. The chain will stretch from Kasaragod town square in the north to the state’s southernmost tip of Kaliyakkavila near Coimbatore, and will begin at 4 pm.

“We have organised close to 37,000 meetings to invite people to participate in the protest,” Left Democratic Front Convenor A Vijayaraghavan told the website. “These meetings have been attended by 35 lakh people. We are expecting a minimum of 70 lakh people from all walks of life to join the protest tomorrow. This kind of participation could make this human chain one of the largest mass movements India has witnessed.”

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lead the human chain.

Vijayaraghavan said that writers, artists, Kathakali dancers, musicians and others have been invited for the protest. The Left Democratic Front convenor said the human chain is a continuation of Vijayan’s actions, first to convene an all-party meeting on the Act, then to convene an all-party dharna, and finally to pass a resolution in the Kerala Assembly against the Act, and move the Supreme Court.

The Left has also released posters of the human chain protest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter, inviting people to participate.

The Citizenship Amendment Act provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, provided they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014. The Act has been widely criticised for excluding Muslims. Twenty-six people died in last month’s protests against the law – all in the BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Assam.

The National Register of Citizens is a proposed exercise to distinguish undocumented migrants from genuine Indian citizens. One such exercise, carried out in Assam last year, led to the exclusion of over 19 lakh people.