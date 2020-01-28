A 52-year-old man from Gondia has been arrested for allegedly raping and torturing a 19-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, the police said on Monday. The accused, Yogilal Rahangdale, worked as a supervisor in a spinning mill where the girl was employed as a labourer, PTI reported.

The alleged incident took place on January 21 in the rented apartment that she shared with her brother and another woman. The flatmate and her brother had gone to their village on the day of the incident, Pardi police station inspector Sunil Chavan told PTI.

Rahangdale allegedly tried to rape her that night. When she resisted, he stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth, said the police. After the girl fell unconscious, the accused allegedly raped her and inserted an iron rod in her.

A police complaint was lodged on January 24 after the girl narrated the incident to her brother.