A look at the headlines right now:

European Parliament postpones vote on joint motion against India’s new citizenship law till March: European Commission Vice President Helena Dalli said the EU shares a ‘rich, frank and open relationship’ with India. Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan arrested in Mumbai for his alleged inflammatory remarks at AMU: The former paediatrician at the BRD Medical College and Hospital in Gorakhpur was scheduled to attend the ‘Mumbai Bagh’ protest on Thursday. Muslim women can pray at mosques, may ignore fatwas prohibiting entry, personal law board tells SC: The board questioned whether it was appropriate for the court to intervene in a matter that concerned religious practices. JD(U) expels Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma after they questioned Nitish Kumar’s stand on CAA: On Tuesday, Kumar had claimed that Kishor was inducted in the JD(U) on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s request. Convict Vinay Sharma in 2012 Delhi gangrape case files mercy plea before president: Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court dismissed convict Mukesh Singh’s petition for review of his mercy plea. For Kunal Kamra’s offence, flying ban can’t be more than 3 months, say 2017 rules – but DGCA denies: Directorate General of Civil Aviation chief Arun Kumar told HuffPost India that airlines are required to conduct an internal inquiry headed by a retired judge. JNU student Sharjeel Imam sent to five days’ police custody by Delhi court: A few lawyers outside the court shouted slogans, held posters and accused the JNU student of being a ‘traitor’. Akali Dal revokes previous decision, will now support BJP in Delhi Assembly elections: Last week, Shiromani Akali Dal had cited differences over the Citizenship Amendment Act for its decision to not contest with its ally BJP. Amid coronavirus outbreak, Air India and IndiGo suspend flights to China: The United States and Japan evacuated hundreds of citizens from Wuhan. Kashmiri journalist Yusuf Jameel wins PEN Gauri Lankesh Award for 2019-’20: Jameel was given the award for showing an ‘exemplary commitment to professional integrity and the ideals of democracy’.