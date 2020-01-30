The big news: European Parliament defers vote on joint motion against CAA, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Dr Kafeel Khan was arrested for ‘inflammatory remarks’ at AMU, and the Muslim law board told the SC that Islam allows women to pray at mosques.
- European Parliament postpones vote on joint motion against India’s new citizenship law till March: European Commission Vice President Helena Dalli said the EU shares a ‘rich, frank and open relationship’ with India.
- Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan arrested in Mumbai for his alleged inflammatory remarks at AMU: The former paediatrician at the BRD Medical College and Hospital in Gorakhpur was scheduled to attend the ‘Mumbai Bagh’ protest on Thursday.
- Muslim women can pray at mosques, may ignore fatwas prohibiting entry, personal law board tells SC: The board questioned whether it was appropriate for the court to intervene in a matter that concerned religious practices.
- JD(U) expels Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma after they questioned Nitish Kumar’s stand on CAA: On Tuesday, Kumar had claimed that Kishor was inducted in the JD(U) on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s request.
- Convict Vinay Sharma in 2012 Delhi gangrape case files mercy plea before president: Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court dismissed convict Mukesh Singh’s petition for review of his mercy plea.
- For Kunal Kamra’s offence, flying ban can’t be more than 3 months, say 2017 rules – but DGCA denies: Directorate General of Civil Aviation chief Arun Kumar told HuffPost India that airlines are required to conduct an internal inquiry headed by a retired judge.
- JNU student Sharjeel Imam sent to five days’ police custody by Delhi court: A few lawyers outside the court shouted slogans, held posters and accused the JNU student of being a ‘traitor’.
- Akali Dal revokes previous decision, will now support BJP in Delhi Assembly elections: Last week, Shiromani Akali Dal had cited differences over the Citizenship Amendment Act for its decision to not contest with its ally BJP.
- Amid coronavirus outbreak, Air India and IndiGo suspend flights to China: The United States and Japan evacuated hundreds of citizens from Wuhan.
- Kashmiri journalist Yusuf Jameel wins PEN Gauri Lankesh Award for 2019-’20: Jameel was given the award for showing an ‘exemplary commitment to professional integrity and the ideals of democracy’.