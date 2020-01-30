The Trinamool Congress on Thursday backed the Aam Aadmi Party for the Delhi Assembly elections. In a tweet, Trinamool Congress National Spokesperson Derek O’Brien not only endorsed AAP for the upcoming Assembly elections, but supported all candidates of the party.

Vote for @AamAadmiParty



Vote for the candidate from Rajendra Nagar constituency @raghav_chadha



Vote for @ArvindKejriwal and all AAP candidates in Delhi



WATCH pic.twitter.com/KcgHbPpkB7 — Citizen Derek | নাগরিক ডেরেক (@derekobrienmp) January 30, 2020

O’Brien, who shot the video in Rajendra Nagar in Delhi, claimed that AAP had fulfilled all its promises, be it providing electricity, water, educational facilities, healthcare or fighting pollution. “The candidate here is Raghav Chadha,” the Trinamool Congress leader said. “Button No 2, please vote for Raghav Chadha.”

O’Brien described Chadha as a “boy from here [Rajendra Nagar] who’s grown up here, very bright, very enthusiastic”. “So vote for Aam Aadmi Party, vote for Raghav Chadha, here in Delhi, may Aam Aadmi Party do very, very well,” the Trinamool Congress MP said.

The Delhi Assembly elections for all 70 seats are scheduled for February 8, with the results to be declared on February 11. In the 2015 polls, AAP had won 67 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party three seats and the Congress none.

AAP has no alliance with the Trinamool Congress either in Delhi or at the national level. AAP is contesting the elections on its own, while the BJP is contesting in alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal. The Congress is also putting up a solo fight in this election.