A man shot at anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors near Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday afternoon, leaving a student injured. The man was arrested, while the injured student was taken to hospital.

A video of the incident showed the gunman waving his pistol while walking backwards, with police personnel seen in the background. He shouted at the demonstrators: “Ye lo azaadi [here’s your freedom].” The man was taken into custody and is being interrogated.

Here are some pictures of the incident:

The gunman gestures at protestors near Jamia Millia Islamia University. (Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)
The injured student who was shot by the gunman being taken away from the site by onlookers. (Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)
The man is detained by police after he brandished a gun at protestors. (Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)
