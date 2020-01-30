In pictures: How a man fired from a pistol outside Jamia Millia University in Delhi
A student was injured after being shot.
A man shot at anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors near Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday afternoon, leaving a student injured. The man was arrested, while the injured student was taken to hospital.
A video of the incident showed the gunman waving his pistol while walking backwards, with police personnel seen in the background. He shouted at the demonstrators: “Ye lo azaadi [here’s your freedom].” The man was taken into custody and is being interrogated.
Here are some pictures of the incident: