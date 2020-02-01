The big news: Union Budget to be presented in Parliament at 11 am today, and nine other top stories
Other top stories: A court stayed the hanging of the four Delhi gangrape convicts, and the Centre revised the 2018-’19 GDP growth downwards to 6.1%.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget today: As economic slowdown confronts the government, she is likely to seek to boost rural demand.
- Delhi gangrape convicts’ hanging stayed by court: The execution of the death row convicts was scheduled for February 1 at 6 am. Another convict’s plea to review SC order against juvenility claim was dismissed.
- GDP growth for 2018-’19 revised downwards to 6.1%: The chief economic advisor said the Indian economy has hit ‘a trough’, and the Economic Survey pegged growth at 6%-6.5% in 2020-’21.
- UK formally leaves the European Union, marked by both grief and celebrations: Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised a ‘new era of friendly cooperation’ with the European Union.
- Aggressively defend Citizenship Act in Parliament, Modi tells NDA leaders: The prime minister asked the leaders to be on the front foot over the matter and not be defensive about the amended law.
- Supreme Court asks UP to respond to plea seeking quashing of notices against CAA protestors: The petitioner had sought a stay on the notices, alleging that they have been sent to people arbitrarily, including a long-dead elderly man.
- Army sets up quarantine centre in Manesar for Indians evacuated from Wuhan coronavirus outbreak: An Air India plane will evacuate over 400 Indians from China. Meanwhile, WHO declared the epidemic a global emergency, toll in China rose to 213.
- Delhi BJP chief claims Jamia gunman was either an AAP supporter or from Shaheen Bagh: Manoj Tiwari alleged that people were not able to sustain the anti-Citizenship Act protests.
- SC agrees to examine Centre’s plea seeking ‘victim-centric’ rules in cases of death penalty: The bench sought response from the stakeholders on whose petition the court had laid down the guidelines in 2014.
- BJP promises clean water, wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg in its manifesto for Delhi Assembly elections: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari added that the manifesto focused on giving Delhi a corruption free and transparent government.