The National Investigation Agency on Saturday questioned a faculty member of the

Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati for four hours, The Hindu reported. Though the agency did not mention why Arupjyoti Saikia, a professor of history in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, was summoned, reports said the case is related to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Saikia was questioned at the investigation agency’s office in Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati.

In December, state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had claimed that the government had electronic evidence that a leading academician had played a major role in the protests against citizenship law. At least six people were killed in violence during the demonstrations. The protests in Assam started in the first week of December, much before demonstrations in the rest of India.