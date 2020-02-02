A leader of the Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Lucknow on Sunday morning, reports said. Ranjeet Bachchan, who was the international president of the outfit, was out for a morning walk at the time.

The shooting took place near Globe Park near Hazratganj, reported The Times of India. A friend of Bachchan was injured during the incident and is in a trauma centre at the King George’s Medical University, the Hindustan Times reported.

The assailants had come on a motorcycle and fled after shooting Bachchan in the head, according to ABP News.

A member of #HinduMahasabha was shot dead by unidentified men near Globe Park in #Lucknow on Sunday #UttarPradesh — TOI Lucknow News (@TOILucknow) February 2, 2020

Central Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police Dinesh Singh told reporters that a police team had been formed and further investigation was going on, ANI reported. He said Bachchan’s friend was now out of danger, according to Hindustan Times.

“Forensic experts are scanning the spot,” Singh said. “We have been scanning CCTVs and probing the case from all angles. The culprits will be behind the bars soon.”

A sub-inspector, who is a member of the investigation team, said the assailants tried to Ranjeet Bachchan’s gold chain and cellphone during the attack. “In the scuffle, the assailants fired on Ranjeet Bachchan’s head, who died on the spot,” he said. “However, this could be a ploy of the assailants to make the crime look like a loot attempt rather a planned murder.”

This is the second killing of a Hindutva leader in Lucknow within four months. Kamlesh Tiwari, head of the Hindu Samaj Party, was killed at his residence in Khurshed Bagh in October last year.