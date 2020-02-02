The British Police announced on Sunday that they had shot dead a man in south London’s Streatham in a “terrorist-related” incident. Two people are believed to be injured.

The police said many people had been stabbed. “The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related,” the Metropolitan Police said in a tweet.

Visuals from the street showed several emergency services vehicles on the roads, according to The Guardian. Users on social media claimed that helicopters were seen overhead and armed police were on the ground after the incident. The city’s ambulance service said it had “a number of resources” taking care of the incident.

More details are awaited.

We can confirm that the man shot by police at around 2pm today in #Streatham High Road has been pronounced dead — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

*INCIDENT*



Please avoid the area while the emergency services deal with the incident in #Streatham



Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020