Full text: Modi is encouraging communal hate, fear mongering, say women activists and organisations
In an open letter to the PM, the signatories said the firing outside Jamia Millia Islamia on January 30 was a fallout of hate speeches by BJP members.
Over 160 women and 13 organisations have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop Bharatiya Janata Party members from threatening women with violence and instead fight the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections by upholding the dignity of the Constitution. In an open letter to Modi, the signatories said the firing outside Jamia Millia Islamia on January 30 was a fallout of hate speeches by BJP members.
Assembly elections are scheduled for all 70 seats in the city-state on February 8. The results will be out on February 11. The BJP has attempted to portray the Delhi elections as a referendum on the ongoing protests, particularly at Shaheen Bagh, where women have been sitting on protest since December 15, over several matters, particularly the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Hours after a gunman fired shots at protestors outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University on January 30, Home Minister Amit Shah asked Delhi voters at an election rally if they were “with Modi or Shaheen Bagh?” Earlier, Union minister Anurag Thakur had led a crowd of BJP supporters in chanting the slogan “shoot the traitors”. Lok Sabha BJP MP Parvesh Verma claimed protestors at Shaheen Bagh would “rape and kill your sisters and daughters”. These instances of hate speech prompted the Election Commission to ban Thakur and Verma from campaigning for a few days. On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath appeared to suggest the use of bullets as a means to get dissenters on board.
“Is the BJP now openly endangering the lives of India’s women and children?” asked the signatories in the letter. “This is what history will record and India will not forgive, Mr. Prime Minister. We condemn this attempt to demean our histories of pain and fear by using it for cheap, divisive electioneering,” they added.
The letter has been signed by 13 outfits such as Pinjra Tod and Karwan-e- Mohabbat, and 162 individuals. The individual signatories include economist Devaki Jain, professor Nivedita Menon, filmmaker Saba Dewan, child rights activist Enakshi Ganguly and historian Uma Chakravarti, among others.
They accused Modi of encouraging communal hate and fear mongering. They reminded Modi that he, as the prime minister of the country, has a Constitutional obligation to protect the rights of all citizens. “When members of your party exhort mobs to use violence and bullets and you remain silent or support them, remember it is you who are responsible,” the letter added.
The signatories said they do not fear the Shaheen Baghs of Delhi. “What we fear is a government that directs its security forces to attack peacefully protesting students, women and men,” they wrote. “Elected members who openly threaten ordinary citizens. And a police force that stands by and watches as people inspired by this hate-filled rhetoric indulge in acts of violence.”
The letter also pointed out that the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register have been peaceful. “We will not be silent when women are labelled terrorists and traitors, when all they are doing it fighting to protect and preserve the Constitution of our country,” the signatories added.
The Citizenship Amendment Act provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, provided they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014. The Act has been widely criticised for excluding Muslims. Twenty-six people died in last month’s protests against the law – all in the BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Assam. Earlier this month, two protestors died in protests in Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal.
Here’s the full text of the open letter:
OPEN LETTER TO PRIME MINISTER, SHRI NARENDRA MODI
Feb 3, 2020
VOTE FOR BJP OR YOU WILL GET RAPED? IS THIS YOUR MESSAGE TO DELHI’S WOMEN?
YOUR PARTY IS ALSO EXHORTING MOBS TO AIM BULLETS AT WOMEN & CHILDREN.
PLEASE STOP YOUR PARTY FROM THREATENING WOMEN WITH VIOLENCE.
FIGHT THE ELECTION UPHOLDING THE DIGNITY OF OUR CONSTITUTION.
Dear Mr. Prime Minister:
We speak to you as women of this country, and the women of Delhi – Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Adivasi and Dalit – who are horrified at the atmosphere of violence against women that members of your party have created merely to try and win an election.
When Mr. Anurag Thakur, a sitting Minister in the central government exhorts a crowd to yell ‘Goli maaron saalon ko’, please remember that in this case the ‘saalon’ is lakhs of peacefully protesting women, sitting in parks and maidans across the city, with young children on their laps.
Another campaigner for your party, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Singh Bisht aka ‘Yogi Adityanath’ kicked off his campaign in Delhi by saying ‘Boli se nahi to goli’ se maanenge!
When the esteemed Home Minister, Mr Amit Shah asks people to push the EVM button on 8 February with such force “that protesters feel the current”. Is he wishing to electrocute the women?
Is the BJP now openly endangering the lives of India’s women and children? This is what history will record and India will not forgive, Mr. Prime Minister. For the nation saw the direct result of this violent atmosphere created by members of your party, which inspired ‘Ram Bhakt’ Gopal to open fire at innocent students in Jamia on January 30th, and another terrorist weaponised by the hate being spread by your party, fired at the women of Shaheen Bagh on 1st February.
Mr. Parvesh Verma, your party MP said, “Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and take a decision. They’ll enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them.”
What is this kind of communal hate and fear mongering that you, as head of government are encouraging, that seeks to make women of all communities feel more insecure and threatened? Vote for BJP or you will get raped! Is this your election message to Delhi’s women? Is this how low your party has sunk?
Women understand the meaning of rape, Mr. Prime Minister. We have long suffered violence on our bodies, with little access to justice, despite your government’s slogan of Beti Bachao! We condemn this attempt to demean our histories of pain and fear by using it for cheap, divisive electioneering.
We do not fear the Shaheen Baghs of Delhi, Mr. Prime Minister. What we fear is a government that directs its security forces to attack peacefully protesting students, women and men. Elected members who openly threaten ordinary citizens. And a police force that stands by and watches as people inspired by this hate-filled rhetoric indulge in acts of violence.
Your government may disagree with the reasons for this nation-wide uprising against the NPR-NRC-CAA. But peaceful protest is our constitutional right. That is all we are doing. Lakhs of Delhi’s women are not just part of this movement, they are leading it. Empowered women are on the frontlines. We will not be silent when women are labelled terrorists and traitors, when all they are doing it fighting to protect and preserve the Constitution of our country.
Mr Prime Minister, you may belong to BJP, but you are the Prime Minister of the country and have a Constitutional obligation to protect the rights of all citizens. When members of your party exhort mobs to use violence and bullets and you remain silent or support them, remember it is you who are responsible.
· You need to speak out against such targeted violence and hate speech
· You need to take immediate action,including under all relevant criminal provisions of the penal code, against these violence mongering members of your party.
· You need to fight the Delhi election in a manner that upholds the dignity of our Constitution and ensures the security of India’s women.
Issued by:
ORGANISATIONS
1. Saheli Women’s Resource Centre
2. Ajita, Nisha, Rinchin & Shalini, Convenors, Women against Sexual Violence and State Repression (WSS)
3. All India Democratic Women’s Association
4. National Federation of Indian Women
5. All India Progressive Women’s Association
6. Muslim Women’s Forum
7. Pinjra Tod
8. Centre for Struggling Women
9. All India Queer Association
10. Jamia Queer Collective
11. Makaam- Mahila Kisan Adhikar Manch, Delhi
12. Aman Biradari
13. Karwan-e- Mohabbat
