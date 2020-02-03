Over 160 women and 13 organisations have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop Bharatiya Janata Party members from threatening women with violence and instead fight the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections by upholding the dignity of the Constitution. In an open letter to Modi, the signatories said the firing outside Jamia Millia Islamia on January 30 was a fallout of hate speeches by BJP members.

Assembly elections are scheduled for all 70 seats in the city-state on February 8. The results will be out on February 11. The BJP has attempted to portray the Delhi elections as a referendum on the ongoing protests, particularly at Shaheen Bagh, where women have been sitting on protest since December 15, over several matters, particularly the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Hours after a gunman fired shots at protestors outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University on January 30, Home Minister Amit Shah asked Delhi voters at an election rally if they were “with Modi or Shaheen Bagh?” Earlier, Union minister Anurag Thakur had led a crowd of BJP supporters in chanting the slogan “shoot the traitors”. Lok Sabha BJP MP Parvesh Verma claimed protestors at Shaheen Bagh would “rape and kill your sisters and daughters”. These instances of hate speech prompted the Election Commission to ban Thakur and Verma from campaigning for a few days. On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath appeared to suggest the use of bullets as a means to get dissenters on board.

“Is the BJP now openly endangering the lives of India’s women and children?” asked the signatories in the letter. “This is what history will record and India will not forgive, Mr. Prime Minister. We condemn this attempt to demean our histories of pain and fear by using it for cheap, divisive electioneering,” they added.

The letter has been signed by 13 outfits such as Pinjra Tod and Karwan-e- Mohabbat, and 162 individuals. The individual signatories include economist Devaki Jain, professor Nivedita Menon, filmmaker Saba Dewan, child rights activist Enakshi Ganguly and historian Uma Chakravarti, among others.

They accused Modi of encouraging communal hate and fear mongering. They reminded Modi that he, as the prime minister of the country, has a Constitutional obligation to protect the rights of all citizens. “When members of your party exhort mobs to use violence and bullets and you remain silent or support them, remember it is you who are responsible,” the letter added.

The signatories said they do not fear the Shaheen Baghs of Delhi. “What we fear is a government that directs its security forces to attack peacefully protesting students, women and men,” they wrote. “Elected members who openly threaten ordinary citizens. And a police force that stands by and watches as people inspired by this hate-filled rhetoric indulge in acts of violence.”

The letter also pointed out that the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register have been peaceful. “We will not be silent when women are labelled terrorists and traitors, when all they are doing it fighting to protect and preserve the Constitution of our country,” the signatories added.

The Citizenship Amendment Act provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, provided they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014. The Act has been widely criticised for excluding Muslims. Twenty-six people died in last month’s protests against the law – all in the BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Assam. Earlier this month, two protestors died in protests in Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal.

Here’s the full text of the open letter: