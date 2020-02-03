A third person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection in India. This case, like the first two, was also reported in Kerala, state Health Minister KK Shailaja said on Monday.

The patient had recently returned from Wuhan in Hubei province of China. The province is the epicentre of the outbreak. “The patient is under treatment at the Kanjangad District Hospital in Kasaragod,” said Shailaja. “The patient’s condition is stable.”

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja: The patient is under treatment at the Kanjangad District Hospital in Kasaragod. The patient's condition is stable. The patient had returned from Wuhan, China. https://t.co/6id9X57sEq — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020

India reported its first positive case of novel coronavirus infection on January 30. The patient was a student at Wuhan University, a resident of Thrissur, and is now in isolation in a hospital in Kerala. Shailaja said later in the week that the patient’s condition was stable. The second case was reported on Sunday.

At least 361 people have died so far in China, most of them in Hubei province, while 17,205 people have been infected. The number of deaths in China has now exceeded the total Chinese toll from the 2002-’03 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS. It was another coronavirus that emerged from China and killed almost 800 people around the world.

The virus has spread to 23 countries, including India. The first death outside China was reported in the Philippines on Saturday. Several countries have banned flights to and from China, restricted travel, and in some cases, closed their borders with the country.

Meanwhile, a second special Air India flight carrying 330 passengers – 323 Indians and seven Maldivians – from Wuhan landed in Delhi on Sunday morning. The first flight, which evacuated 324 Indians, had landed in New Delhi on Saturday.