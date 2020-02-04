Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party to name its chief ministerial candidate for the city-state by 1 pm on Wednesday. He said he was ready to debate with that person, reported NDTV.

Kejriwal said that by withholding the name of the party’s chief ministerial candidate, former BJP President Amit Shah was demanding a “blank cheque” from the people of Delhi. Delhi will go to polls on February 8, and the results will be declared on February 11.

“Amit Shah says that he will name the chief minister candidate once he gets Delhi’s mandate,” Kejriwal said while releasing the manifesto of the Aam Aadmi Party. “But the people of Delhi want to know now who would be their chief minister if they vote for the BJP. What if Amit Shah names someone uneducated and incompetent? That would be a betrayal of the people of Delhi.”

Kejriwal has time and again asked the BJP to name its chief ministerial candidate. On New Year, he tweeted a Happy New Year wish to the “7 Chief Minister candidates of Delhi BJP”. It was accompanied by a large banner featuring BJP Delhi leaders Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir, Vijay Goel, Hardeep Singh Puri, Harsh Vardhan, Vijender Gupta and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma.

In several state elections in recent times, the saffron party has avoided naming a chief ministerial candidate and instead sought votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AAP manifesto

In its manifesto, the AAP promised Rs 1 crore relief to kin of sanitation workers who died while cleaning sewers. The party also plans to start a deshbhakti curriculum in schools. Chief Minister Kejriwal had called the proposed curriculum the “biggest gift to the nation” on the 73rd Independence Day.

The party said it will set up 24x7 markets on a pilot basis in key commercial areas where shops, restaurants will remain open round the clock. The party promised to provide clean water for all, women safety and education for all. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the party will start door-step ration delivery if elected for a second term.

The party manifesto also has promises to redevelop the Yamuna riverside and redisgn streets. It stressed on Jan Lokpal Bill, Delhi Swaraj Bill and pilgrimage scheme to cover 10 lakh senior citizens.

The other points mentioned in the manifesto are: