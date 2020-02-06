The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to INX Media co-founder Peter Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case, PTI reported. He was arrested on November 19, 2015 in the case, in which Indrani Mukerjea, his estranged wife is the prime accused.

Sheena Bora was allegedly strangled in a car on April 24, 2012, following which her body was burnt and dumped in a forest in Raigad, Maharashtra. Indrani Mukerjea’s first husband Sanjeev Khanna is also an accused, and the trio have been in jail since 2015.

Justice Nitin Sambre granted him bail on a surety of Rs 2 lakh. The court said there was no prima facie evidence of Mukerjea’s involvement in the commission of the murder.

“When the incident took place, the applicant [Peter Mukerjea] was not in India,” Sambre said. “The trial in the case is already underway. The applicant is in jail since more than four years and has recently undergone a bypass surgery.”

However, the court stayed its order for a period of six weeks so that the Central Bureau of Investigation could file an appeal against the order.

The court also directed Peter Mukerjea not to contact his daughter Vidhi, son Rahul Mukerjea and other witnesses in the case.