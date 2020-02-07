A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Former J&K CMs Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and other leaders charged under Public Safety Act: National Conference General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar and Peoples Democratic Party leader Sartaj Madani were also detained under the PSA.  
  2. Chinese doctor who blew the whistle on coronavirus outbreak dies of infection: Li Wenliang, a doctor in Wuhan, had posted a warning on a Chinese social media site in December. However, he was initially silenced by local authorities.  
  3. ‘Those in Opposition who were silent are now violent,’ Modi takes a dig at rivals over CAA protests: The prime minister made the remarks in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday evening. He had defended the citizenship law in the Lower House earlier in the day.
  4. BJP leader arrested for allegedly provoking mob that killed a farmer in Madhya Pradesh: The police have arrested four people till now. Meanwhile, the government suspended five policemen for failing to intervene.  
  5. Mumbai Uber driver takes passenger to police for talking about anti-CAA protests: Bappadittya Sarkar was interrogated at Santacruz police station for over two hours on Wednesday night.  
  6. Shaheen Bagh shooting was carefully planned, gunman is misleading probe, Delhi Police tell court: The police sought three-day remand of Kapil Gujjar to ascertain if he was part of any ‘political conspiracy’.  
  7. Four, including wife, arrested for allegedly conspiring Hindu outfit leader’s murderThose held were Smriti Srivastava, who is Ranjeet Bachchan’s second wife, her friend Deependra Kumar, Sanjeet Gautam, a driver, and the shooter Jeetendra.  
  8. Adityanath gets EC notice for claiming Arvind Kejriwal gives biryani to Shaheen Bagh protestors: The Election Commission has asked him to respond by 5 pm on Friday. Campaigning ended at 6 pm on Thursday.
  9. RBI’s monetary policy committee pegs GDP forecast for 2020-’21 at 6%, keeps interest rates constant: This was the central bank’s sixth bi-monthly statement of the current financial year.
  10. Actor Vijay questioned by I-T department, Rs 77 crore seized from his film financier: The Income Tax department said the amount of money concealed in this case is likely to be more than Rs 300 crore.  