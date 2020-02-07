Several Vodafone Idea users suffered network problems in Bengaluru on Friday, The NewsMinute reported. It is suspected that optical fibre cables may have been damaged in the city.

The company announced on Twitter that it was a “temporary issue” and that teams have been deployed to “ensure seamless network connectivity”.

“There was temporary disruption in services in parts of Bangalore today, due to fibre cuts in the city and outskirts,” Vodafone told NDTV. “Our prompt response action ensured full restoration of services within a short time. We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers.”

The city’s civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, said they were not aware of any attempts to remove the mobile operator’s optical fiber cables. However, BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar said that a drive was underway to remove cables that are above the ground. “We have been asking telecom companies to move their OFC underground,” Kumar said.

“These companies cannot lay OFCs wherever they want on electric poles and trees, which make it visually ugly,” he added. “We cannot differentiate between OFC of different companies and we want to ask Vodafone in which area the OFC was removed. We don’t know which area this has happened. The question of blaming BBMP does not arise.”

Users took to social media to post about the non-availability of the service.

Hi! This is a temporary issue, our team is working on it to ensure seamless network connectivity. Please allow us sometime to get this sorted - Aruna — Vodafone (@VodafoneIN) February 7, 2020

#Vodafonedown @VodafoneIN Can anyone update why the Vodafone Network in BLR is completely down since an hour now? What's going on? You guys want us to change service provider? Do we get discount on postpaid bills due to no service or you will still charge for full month@TRAI — Shanto Banerjee (@banerjeeshanto) February 7, 2020

Vodafone network goes blank across Karnataka. Company says it will take two more hours for it to be restored, blames BBMP for cutting its OFC and disrupting its network. Two terrible service providers having a great day. @VodafoneIN @BBMPCOMM #Vodafonedown — Harish Upadhya (@harishupadhya) February 7, 2020