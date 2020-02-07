The Election Commission on Friday issued a show cause notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a video in which he purportedly showed that while other parties are talking about “Hindu-Muslim” matters, the Citizenship Amendment Act and the Ram temple/Babri Masjid controversy, he has been talking of development, schools and women’s safety in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, PTI reported.

The elections for all 70 seats will be held on Saturday, and the results announced on February 11.

The poll panel on Friday said the video violated the Model Code of Conduct. The Election Commission asked Kejriwal to respond before 5 pm on Saturday. However, the video is not visible on Kejriwal’s Twitter timeline.

On January 30, the Election Commission had issued a notice to the Delhi chief minister for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. The poll panel said that Kejriwal’s promise to build a mohalla clinic on the premises of Tis Hazari court, made during an event there on January 13, violated the code.

The notice to the AAP chief came days after a group of advocates and an author told the Election Commission that the campaign video and other songs that the BJP has released violate the Model Code of Conduct and several other rules. The signatories to the letter said that these videos promote hatred between communities and different classes. They asked the Election Commission to direct the BJP to “remove the offending videos from all its social media portals...and issue directions to them to refrain from releasing any further such or other videos in the public domain”.