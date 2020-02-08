The big news: Delhi records poor turnout in Assembly elections, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Several Indians quarantined on a cruise ship amid coronavirus scare, and Karnataka child rights panel asked police not to question students.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Low turnout for Delhi election till 1 pm; scuffle breaks out between AAP, Congress workers: Delhi saw one of the most communally divisive campaigns the capital has experienced in recent times.
- Amid coronavirus outbreak, several Indians quarantined on cruise ship in Japan, toll in China crosses 700: However, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said none of the Indians on board the vessel have tested positive so far.
- Karnataka child rights body says police violated norms by questioning Bidar schoolchildren: The KSCPR chairperson asked the officials to stop questioning children as they have created ‘an atmosphere of fear’.
- Priya Ramani’s accusations figment of her imagination, says MJ Akbar: Akbar told the court that the allegations caused him ‘great humiliation’ and ‘irreparably damaged his reputation’.
- In Mumbai, 300 anti-CAA protestors booked after BMC accuses them of obstructing road work: The protestors announced that they were forming a committee to represent themselves before the authorities.
- Donald Trump ousts two impeachment witnesses: The two who faced action are Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to EU, and Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a Ukraine expert on National Security Council.
- Rajya Sabha expunges word from Narendra Modi’s speech: Modi had accused the Opposition of spreading lies about the National Population Register.
- Anil Ambani tells UK court his ‘net worth is zero’, cannot pay back loans to Chinese banks: Judge David Waksman, however, ordered the Reliance Group chairperson to pay $100 million within six weeks as a deposit in the lawsuit.
- SC stays proceedings in Kathua rape-murder case before Juvenile Justice Board on appeal by state: The Jammu and Kashmir government claimed that the High Court had erroneously affirmed the order of a trial court holding the main accused to be a minor.
- Court dismisses jail officials’ plea seeking fresh death warrants for convicts in 2012 gangrape case: Meanwhile, Centre’s plea to hang convicts separately will be heard in Supreme Court on February 11.