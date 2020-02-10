Students from the all-women Gargi College in New Delhi have alleged that a group of men barged into the campus during the annual cultural fest last week and sexually assaulted them while the police looked on, NDTV reported on Sunday. During the college festival “Reverie”, around 6:30 pm on Thursday, many unruly, drunk men allegedly mobbed the entrances of the college in South Delhi and forced their way in.

“They were not college students,” an unidentified woman told NDTV. “They were at least 30-35-year-old men. Half of them were drunk. We have visuals of these men smoking inside our campus.”

She alleged that the men chased the women around campus. The caller said first-year women students were lying unconscious on the campus following the incident.

“The administration did nothing to control it,” she alleged. “The Rapid Action Force personnel were standing right across the campus. They did absolutely nothing. We have visuals.”

The student said that she was groped three times for about 40 minutes and could not get out of the college due to the overcrowding. When she got out, a man started masturbating at her. “As soon as I escaped from that place a first-year student came to me running saying a group 5-6 men were cornering her,” she said.

As many as six women students have alleged that men sexually assaulted them, The Quint reported on Sunday. However, College Principal Promila Kumar claimed she was unaware of the incident.

“It is a serious incident and I will deliberate on it,” Kumar told IANS. “It is a matter of serious concern, but unfortunately nobody has reported it to me. We had a huge security arrangement, including police, bouncers and even commandos along with the teaching and non-teaching staff, on duty. No one came to us and reported any such incident.”

The Delhi Police told PTI that they have not received any complaint about the incident so far. Delhi Police Spokesperson Anil Mittal said the investigation will begin once a complaint has been received. The college students will hold a protest march on Monday, demanding “safe fest or no fest”.