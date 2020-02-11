The counting of votes cast in the Delhi Assembly elections has been under way since 8 am today. The latest trends from the Election Commission show the Aam Aadmi Party ahead in 57 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party in 13.

The Delhi Assembly has 70 seats, all of which voted on Saturday.

Here is how the major parties stand, at noon:

Source: Election Commission of India.

Highlights so far:

11.55 am: AAP’s Atishi is now leading from Kalkaji by a wafer-thin margin of six seats.

11.50 am: AAP workers around Delhi have begun to celebrate the party’s impending victory in the elections. Meanwhile, the party seems to be clear that it is headed for a landslide, as this tweet, alluding to Kejriwal, shows:

11.43 am: Arvind Kejriwal continues to maintain a big lead over his rival, BJP candidate Sunil Yadav, from the New Delhi constituency. Kejriwal is leading by a margin of 6,399 votes.

11.37 am: AAP’s Atishi is now in the lead from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency against BJP’s Dharamvir Singh, the poll panel’s website shows. However, Atishi’s lead is just 111 votes.

11.33 am: AAP’s Raj Kumari Dhillon is leading against BJP’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from Hari Nagar constituency, after the third round of counting.

11.30 am: BJP candidate Braham Singh is leading from the Okhla Assembly constituency, against incumbent AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, by just 194 seats, according to the Election Commission’s website.

Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of the anti-Citizenship Act protests, falls under this constituency. The BJP had unleashed a vitriolic campaign against the Shaheen Bagh protests before the elections.

11.26 am: “I thank everyone who has expressed their confidence in Arvind Kejriwal,” AAP candidate Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, who is leading against BJP’s Kapil Mishra from Model Town, says, according to ANI. “People want a government that takes care of its citizens. People of Delhi have voted for development; I thank them.”

11.19 am: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is trailing BJP’s Ravi Negi by 1427 votes, in Patparganj assembly constituency, after the third round of counting.

11.15 am: Delhi Assembly Speaker and Aam Aadmi Party’s Ram Niwas Goel is trailing from Shahdara, the Election Commission’s website shows.

11 am: AAP’s Raghav Chaddha is leading from Rajinder Nagar, Election Commission trends show.

10.55 am: Congress candidate Mukesh Sharma concedes defeat from Vikaspuri. “As I acknowledge my defeat, I thank all the voters and Congress workers of Vikaspuri constituency and hope that there will be all-round development of the area,” Sharma tweets.

10.50 am: “Everyone knew that Aam Aadmi Party will return to power for the third time,” Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, according to ANI. “Congress’s defeat will not send a good message. The victory of AAP against the Bharatiya Janata Party and its communal agenda is significant.”

10.47 am: BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari tells party workers “not to be disheartened” yet, even as trends show AAP winning a clear majority.

10.44 am: AAP leader Sanjay Singh says the party will register a “massive win” in the Delhi Assembly elections, PTI reported. “We have been saying since the beginning that the upcoming polls will be fought on the basis of work done by us and it is too early,” he said. “You wait and watch, we will register a massive win.”